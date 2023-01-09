Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Arizona Wildcats slip from fifth to ninth in AP Top 25

Arizona's Tommy Lloyd has been named The Associated Press men's basketball coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season.
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd calls to his team during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against TCU, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Arizona's Tommy Lloyd has been named The Associated Press men's basketball coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 15:14:21-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats tumbled from No. 5 to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll following a home loss to unranked Washingon State Saturady.

Houston (16-1) took over the No. 1 spot from Purdue (15-1). Kansas (14-1) was second, and Alabama (13-2) and Tennessee (13-2) rounded out the top 5.

UCLA (15-2) jumped from No. 10 to No. 7.

Arizona (14-2) visits Oregon State Thursday.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE