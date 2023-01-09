Arizona Wildcats slip from fifth to ninth in AP Top 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats tumbled from No. 5 to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll following a home loss to unranked Washingon State Saturady.

Houston (16-1) took over the No. 1 spot from Purdue (15-1). Kansas (14-1) was second, and Alabama (13-2) and Tennessee (13-2) rounded out the top 5.

UCLA (15-2) jumped from No. 10 to No. 7.

Arizona (14-2) visits Oregon State Thursday.

