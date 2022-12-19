Arizona Wildcats rise to No. 5 in men's basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Saturday victory in a Top 10 clash propelled the Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team back into the top 5.

The 10-1 Wildcats rose from No. 9 to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 basketball poll after beating Tennessee, which fell from No. 6 to No. 8.

Purdue (11-0) remained atop the poll, followed by UConn (12-0), Houston (11-1) and Kansas (10-1).

UCLA (10-2) rose from No. 16 to No. 13, and ASU (11-1) entered the poll at No. 25.

The Wildcats host Montana State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

