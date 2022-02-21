Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Arizona Wildcats rise to No. 2 in AP Top 25 college basketball poll

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jason Barr
Despite the UArizona mask mandate at McKale Center, many in the stands were seen without masks while watching the game.
Fans are required to wear masks at Arizona Wildcats basketball games.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 12:11:12-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona rose to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll.

The 24-2 Wildcats swept the Oregon schools at McKale Center last weekend.

Gonzaga (23-2) remained No. 1. Auburn (24-3) was No. 3, followed by Purdue (24-4) and Kansas (22-4).

UCLA (19-5) was No. 12 and Southern Cal (23-4) was No. 16.

Arizona faces Utah Thursday and Colorado Saturday.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!