Arizona Wildcats rise to No. 2 in AP Top 25 college basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona rose to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll.
The 24-2 Wildcats swept the Oregon schools at McKale Center last weekend.
Gonzaga (23-2) remained No. 1. Auburn (24-3) was No. 3, followed by Purdue (24-4) and Kansas (22-4).
UCLA (19-5) was No. 12 and Southern Cal (23-4) was No. 16.
Arizona faces Utah Thursday and Colorado Saturday.
