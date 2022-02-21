Arizona Wildcats rise to No. 2 in AP Top 25 college basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona rose to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll.

The 24-2 Wildcats swept the Oregon schools at McKale Center last weekend.

Gonzaga (23-2) remained No. 1. Auburn (24-3) was No. 3, followed by Purdue (24-4) and Kansas (22-4).

UCLA (19-5) was No. 12 and Southern Cal (23-4) was No. 16.

Arizona faces Utah Thursday and Colorado Saturday.

