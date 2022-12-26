Arizona Wildcats remain No. 5 in AP Top 25 college basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona remained No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

Unbeaten Purdue hung on to the top spot. The 12-0 Boilermakers were followed by UConn (13-0), Houston (12-1) and Kansas (11-1).

UCLA was ranked No. 11. ASU (11-2) was ranked No. 25 last week, but fell out of the poll after being pummeled by San Francisco Dec. 21, 97-60. After the blowout loss, ASU did not receive any votes in this week's poll.

Arizona (12-1) visits ASU Saturday at noon.

