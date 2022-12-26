Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Arizona Wildcats remain No. 5 in AP Top 25 college basketball poll

ASU tumbles out of rankings following blowout loss
Arizona's Tommy Lloyd has been named The Associated Press men's basketball coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
Arizona's Tommy Lloyd has been named The Associated Press men's basketball coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season.<br/>
Arizona's Tommy Lloyd has been named The Associated Press men's basketball coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 12:28:20-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona remained No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

Unbeaten Purdue hung on to the top spot. The 12-0 Boilermakers were followed by UConn (13-0), Houston (12-1) and Kansas (11-1).

UCLA was ranked No. 11. ASU (11-2) was ranked No. 25 last week, but fell out of the poll after being pummeled by San Francisco Dec. 21, 97-60. After the blowout loss, ASU did not receive any votes in this week's poll.

Arizona (12-1) visits ASU Saturday at noon.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MERRY CHRISTMAS

FROM OUR KGUN FAMILY TO YOURS 🎄