Arizona Wildcats ranked 19th in preseason women's basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team will start the season ranked No. 19.
Arizona received the ranking in the AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll.
Defending champion South Carolina took the top spot, followed by Stanford, Texas, Iowa, Tennessee, UConn, Louisville, Iowa State, Notre Dame and North Carolina State.
Oregon checked in at No. 20.
Arizona finished 21-8 last season and fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats face NAU Nov. 10.
