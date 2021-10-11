Arizona Wildcats quarterback McCloud to miss rest of season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jordan McCloud suffered season-ending injuries Saturday.

McCloud, a 6-feet tall sophomore from Tampa, Fla., transferred to Arizona from South Florida.

He started two games this season, completing 48 of 72 passes for 481 yards with 2 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

McCloud hurt his right knee and ankle in the 34-16 loss to UCLA.

Arizona (0-5, 0-3 Pac-12) takes a 16-game losing streak into Saturday's game at Colorado. Gunner Cruz will start at quartberback.

----

