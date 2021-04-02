Arizona Wildcat Final Four run inspires young players

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jaiden Bullock, 14, has been going to Arizona Wildcat women's basketball games since before they were this good.

"I just went for the fun of it," Jaiden said. "It doesn't matter if they won or lost."

Jaiden's friends, sisters Jolee and Jayci Nelson, also got a first hand look at the Wildcats. They once served as ball girls for a game.

"We were on the floor making sure the court wasn't slippery, that the court would been good for the girls," said Jaci Nelson.

MOMENTS OF MADNESS

Lately, the court has been great for the Wildcats, who are in the national semifinals. The three friends have been watching Arizona advance to the Final Four.

"I think it's good for younger girls to see older girls advancing this far," said Jolee Nelson. "They're just good role models."

"It's very inspirational," said Jaiden Bullock. "I see them on the court, and I imagine that's me in the Elite 8."

Jaiden's favorite player is senior forwad Sam Thomas.

"She's the enthusiastic player everyone needs on their team."

The national semifinal game is on Friday night in San Antonio's Alamodome. The Wildcats will try and upset UCONN, a team that has been to thirteen consecutive final fours.

