Arizona Wildcats fall to No. 8 after ASU loss

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona slipped a spot in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll after losing to No. 8 following Saturday's loss to unranked ASU.

Houston (27-2) remained No. 1, followed by Alabama (25-4), Kansas (24-5), UCLA (25-4) and Purdue (24-5).

The Wildcats visit Southern Cal (21-8) at 9 p.m. Thursday.

----