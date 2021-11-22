Arizona Wildcats enter AP men's hoops poll at No. 17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats have vaulted into the AP Top 25 college basketball poll after a 5-0 start.

The Wildcats are No. 17 after throttling then-No. 4 Michigan 80-62 in Las Vegas Sunday night. The 3-2 Wolverines dropped to 20th in the new poll.

Gonzaga (4-0) is No. 1, followed by UCLA (4-0), Purdue (5-0), Kansas (3-0) and Duke (5-0).

Southern Cal (3-0) is the only other ranked Pac-12 team, at No. 24.

The Wildcats host Sacramento State (2-2) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

