Arizona Wildcats are a Presidential pick

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — President Joe Biden may have sneaked his March Madness picks in at the last minute—or even a little late, according to some comments on his Tweet—but Wildcat fans will appreciate that the man who holds the highest office in the land thinks the No. 2 seeded Arizona men will bring home a championship title in 2023.

Biden's office released the president'sNCAA Tournament brackets for both the men and women Thursday morning, showing the path he thinks Tommy Lloyd's team will take to the Championship Game in Houston.

"Good luck to every team in this year's NCAA tournament," the president tweeted. "I’ve got Arizona in the men’s tournament."

I’ve got Arizona in the men’s tournament and Villanova in the women’s – and as you know, in this household, Villanova always wins. pic.twitter.com/iILzABTCuo — President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2023

His brackets were less kind to the women's team, showing No. 7 seed Arizona going out to higher-ranked Maryland in the round of 32.

Biden showed his allegiance to the first lady's alma mater Villanova with his women's bracket, saying "as you know, in this household, Villanova always wins."

