Arizona Wildcats (2-1) travel to Northern California to take on the Stanford Cardinal (1-2) this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three weeks of college football have come and gone.

Heading into Week 4, Arizona is traveling to take on the Stanford Cardinal.

“It’s been a while since I played Stanford," Arizona running back, Michael Wiley said.

Wiley was only a freshman the last time Arizona and Stanford met.

Now, in his final season as a Wildcat, he faces the Cardinal once again.

“You know I think we’re real confident going into this week, with the game plan," Wiley said.

Heading into this match-up, the Cardinal lost big to USC 56-10 and then suffered an at-home loss to Sacramento State 30-23.

Despite Stanford’s record, Arizona will still be tested going into this weekend.

“I think college football is up for grabs every single week," Arizona Football Coach, Jedd Fisch said.

Arizona finished their non-conference schedule 2-1.

As the Wildcats travel to Northern California this week, the challenge is not just that it's a road game.

“This is our first conference game; they’ve already had a conference game," Fisch said. "They’ve gone through that experience so far, we have not.”

Stanford currently leads the series, 17-14, winning the last six games between the two.

“We know we have our work cut out for us with a very good football team," Fisch said.

Kickoff Saturday is at 4 pm at Stanford Stadium.

----

