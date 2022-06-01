Arizona Wildcat Dalen Terry to remain in NBA Draft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats basketball guard Dalen Terry has made an official decision: He's remaining in the NBA Draft.

With tomorrow set as the deadline for his decision of whether to withdraw his name from the draft, many expected not to hear from Terry on the subject until Wednesday. Arizona Basketball shared the news today, however, over social media.

In a Tweet by the now-former Wildcat, he wrote "It's been a life-long dream of mine to play at the highest level."

Terry said the decision came after "many conversations with the people closest to me," and also thanked Arizona fans.

The Tuesday decision came after Terry worked out with the Indiana Pacers. The team shared an interview over social media in which Terry reflected on his time at Arizona:

It was the best basketball year of my life...It was great just to be with those guys; Me, Ben and Christian, especially the other guys...we got memories I'm always going to remember forever. Former Arizona Guard Dalen Terry

Terry, a Phoenix native, completed his sophomore season at the U of A second in the Pac-12 in assist-to-turnover ratio and scored a career high 17 points the NCAA Sweet 16 game against Houston.

He was named Honorable Mention All Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.