Arizona Volleyball wins NIVC Championship; First title in program history

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Volleyball won the 2024 National Invitational Volleyball Tournament.

The Wildcats beat Bowling Green State 3-2 on Tuesday night, winning the first title in program history.

Arizona was led by fifth year senior, Jaelyn Hodge, with 25 kills, earning her the MVP of the NIVC.

"There have been so many ups and downs in my five years here and I'm glad I ended with this group and ended the way we did," Hodge said. "I think this group was just so different than any other year."

Closing there season out the same way it started, on an 11-match win streak. Head Coach, Rita Stubbs, is already looking ahead.

"The teams that have gone on and won the NIVC, the previous year go to the NCAA Tournament afterwards," Stubbs said. "That is our goal, one day at a time, one step at a time and I think that the parallel is there."

