Arizona Volleyball to championship match in the NIVC

TUCSON, Ariz. — It was the second match up between Arizona and Northern Colorado this season.

The Wildcats get up early, winning the first two sets 25-20 and 27-25.

"They made some adjustments, but it was nice to see us fight and get that second set back," Arizona Volleyball Coach, Rita Stubbs said.

Falling short in the third set, 25-13, Northern Colorado was able to push to a fourth set.

“I think we knew that team wasn’t going to back down at all," Arizona Volleyball Outside Hitter, Jaelyn Hodge said. "They’ve been to so many five sets so tell ourselves that and calming things down.”

“We have to play to win versus being afraid to lose," Stubbs said. "That’s something that they kind of go through, but the nice thing is that they stayed together and rallied around each other to put them in a position to continue to fight.”

Arizona dominated the fourth set, 25-18, to win the match 3-1 and extending their win streak to 10.

The Wildcats will play in the championship, Tuesday, December 17th, against the winner of the Bowling Green vs. St. Johns match.

Whether or not Arizona will host the championship match is expected to be announced Saturday.

