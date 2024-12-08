Arizona Volleyball moves on to host the Great 8 of the NIVC

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Volleyball swept Pacific University in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Saturday, 26-24, 25-19, and 25-17.

Extending the teams win streak to eight matches.

The Wildcats offense was led by junior, outside hitter, Jordan Wilson with 11 kills.

"At the end of the day Jordan is doing everything I've expected her to do in terms of being able to carry the team," Arizona Volleyball coach, Rita Stubbs said. "When she came in last year, she wanted to do a lot of things but you have to get acclimated when you're a transfer and so it was just a matter of her working herself into that role and not holding her back. I think her being able to play all the way around makes her game that much better."

Arizona will bring the Great 8 back to McKale when they take on Wyoming, Wednesday, December 11th at 6:00 p.m.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

