Arizona Triathlon wins National Championship

TUCSON, Ariz. — In just their second year as a program, the Arizona Triathlon team are the 2024 National Champions.

It's the schools 23rd National Championship. Along with the triathlon team, eight members of the Arizona Track and Field and Cross Country teams are coming home National Champions as well.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

