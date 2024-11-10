Watch Now
Arizona Triathlon wins National Championship

In just their second year as a program, the Arizona Triathlon team are your 2024 National Champions.
TUCSON, Ariz. — In just their second year as a program, the Arizona Triathlon team are the 2024 National Champions.

It's the schools 23rd National Championship. Along with the triathlon team, eight members of the Arizona Track and Field and Cross Country teams are coming home National Champions as well.

