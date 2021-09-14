Arizona to start Will Plummer at quarterback vs. NAU

TUCSON, Arizona — Instead of Gunner and Plummer, it will be Plummer and Gunner for Arizona Football this Saturday against NAU.

Wildcat coach Jedd Fisch says he will start Will Plummer, as opposed to Gunner Cruz, who started the first two games for the Wildcats.

Plummer relieved Cruz during the third quarter of last Saturday's 38-14 loss to San Diego State. He was 8-17 for 109 yards and one touchdown pass.

"I thought he did a very nice job when he got in there," said Fisch. "I thought he handled himself extremely well throughout the entire process here."

The Wildcats are off to an 0-2 start and have lost 14 consecutive games dating back to 2019, the longest losing streak in FBS college football.