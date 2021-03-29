Arizona to play Indiana for a trip to the NCAA Women's Final Four

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Arizona Women's Basketball is set to play an Indiana team that it has a lot in common with for a trip to the NCAA Women's Final Four.

Both programs have never been to the Elite 8. Both schools are known more for their men's programs. And, Indiana won the postseason WNIT in 2018, one year before the Wildcats won that tournament.

"We’re making history at our schools," said UArizona head coach Adia Barnes. "Both have done a good job of changing a program."

Barnes' Wildcats are led by Pac-12 Player of the Year Aari McDonald, who also won the conference's Defensive Player of the Year.

"It’s very exciting to create history," said McDonald. "We couldn’t have done this without one another. We trusted each other. We trusted the coaching staff. Look what’s happening now."

"The state of Indiana is basketball," said Hoosiers coach Teri Moren, an Indiana native who played collegiately at Purdue. "The tradition was always on the men's side. We wanted to build our own."

The Monday night game is the Mercado Regional Final, and will be played in San Antonio's Alamodome.

