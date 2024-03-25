Arizona to face Clemson in Sweet 16 on Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — No. 2 seed Arizona will face No. 6 seed Clemson in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Tip-off is set for 4:09 p.m. from Los Angeles. The game will be televised on CBS.

No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 4 seed Alabama will play in the other West Region semifinal.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

