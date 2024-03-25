Watch Now
Arizona to face Clemson in Sweet 16 on Thursday

Isaac Hale/AP
Arizona guard Caleb Love (2) brings the ball up court while guarded by Dayton guard Enoch Cheeks (6) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)
Posted at 9:30 PM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 00:30:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — No. 2 seed Arizona will face No. 6 seed Clemson in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Tip-off is set for 4:09 p.m. from Los Angeles. The game will be televised on CBS.

No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 4 seed Alabama will play in the other West Region semifinal.

