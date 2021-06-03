Arizona Stadium to return to full capacity for 2021 football season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Stadium will return to full capacity for football games in the fall, and tailgating will also come back.

Fans and tailgating were not allowed during the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Arizona Athletics made the decision along with Pima County Health and UArizona.

"Our athletics department has been deliberate in its phased approach to fan attendance throughout the spring, and this announcement of full capacity for 2021 football season is the exciting completion of our diligent process," UArizona athletic director David Heeke said in a statement.

Heeke said the move will be a return to the traditional gameday atmosphere.

"Watching and cheering for Arizona Football in person is the foundation of our fan and student-athlete experiences. Southern Arizona rallies around home football games in the Fall, and it represents the synergy between our program, the University of Arizona and the community. Game days create an electric atmosphere in and around Arizona Stadium, and it's exciting to plan for that dynamic energy return to Southern Arizona this Fall," Heeke said.