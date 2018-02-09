Arizona softball wins season opener, 4-1, over Northwestern

TEMPE - Arizona softball opened up its 2018 season with a 4-1 win over Northwestern in the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe.

Alyssa Palomino's two-run home run in her first game back from ACL surgery was the big hit in the sixth inning. The Wildcats got strong pitching performances from newcomer Alyssa Denham, and junior Taylor McQuillan.

Jessie Harper and Reyna Carranco accounted for the other two runs batted in.

Arizona is playing five games in three days at Farrington Stadium to begin the season. Arizona's home opener will be next Thursday against Colorado State.