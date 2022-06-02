Arizona Softball to begin Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok — Arizona is playing its best softball and the timing couldn't be better.

After starting out 0-8 in Pac-12 competition, the Wildcats rallied to make the NCAA Tournament, and are now in the Women's College World Series after five wins in five post-season games.

"The losing brought it out of us because we have such a fire in us," said second baseman Allie Skaggs." At the 0-8 streak, it was up to us to change it."

Pitcher Hanah Bowen is 3-0 in the NCAA Tournament, and is expected to start on Thursday night when the Wildcats open against Oklahoma State.

"I'm going to command and attack the zone," said Bowen. "I'm just here to win. I just feel like, right now, everything is starting to click as a whole, not only for myself but with this team."

The Wildcats are making their 25th appearance in the WCWS, and they are doing so in Caitlin Lowe's first year as head coach.