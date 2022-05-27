Arizona Softball takes 1-0 lead in NCAA Super Regional

STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Izzy Pacho hit an eighth inning home run and Hannah Bowen pitched a complete game as Arizona defeated Mississippi State, 3-2 in eight innings, to take a 1-0 lead in their best of three NCAA Super Regional.

The Wildcats got a great defensive play in the first inning when centerfielder Janelle Meono reached up to catch what looked to be a home run by Bulldogs catcher Mia Davidson.

Davidson later homered in the bottom of the fifth, but Arizona answered with a long ball in the top of the sixth from Allie Skaggs.

"They were throwing punches, and we were throwing punches back," said Bowen. "It was just whoever was the last one standing and we were that."

Bowen is now 3-0 in the post-season for the Wildcats. Game two is Saturday at 1:00 MST.