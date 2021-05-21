Arizona Softball set for the NCAA Softball Tucson Regional

TUCSON, Arizona — No. 11 seed Arizona Softball will host UMBC on Friday night in the Tucson Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

For the first time this season, Hillenbrand Stadium will be at full capacity.

"It’s a big deal for us to have all our fans in the stands," said senior Dejah Mulipola. "They’ve been amazing. They’ve all tried to get tickets, and it’s been difficult to even get that. To have everyone be able to come in, and to have the full support of Tucson is a big deal for us."

Mulipola is one of seven seniors who decided to return this season after COVID-19 cancelled most of the 2019 season.

"To have all of them decide to come back and represent this university for another year I thought was a tremendous honor," said head coach Mike Candrea. "And, to see them kind of enjoy this year. We’ve had some ups and downs. You always do. But, I think overall, it was just the enjoyment of being back on the field."

The Wildcats game, scheduled for 5:30 pm, will follow Villanova taking on Ole Miss at 3:00 pm.

