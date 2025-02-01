Arizona Softball preps for 2025 season

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona's 2024 season was full of injuries.

"Any time you put a competitor on the bench, there just ready to be back in the action," Arizona Softball coach, Caitlin Lowe said.

Out all last season due to a back injury, redshirt senior, Devyn Netz returns to the mound.

"I kind of learned what it means to be a coach and what it means to be a good teammate," Netz said.

Netz is just one of eight healthy pitchers for the Wildcats.

"The great thing is that we have so much more depth than we've had in the past couple years," Lowe said.

The bats have been hot in the preseason but, that depth goes beyond the offense.

"Our defense speaks volumes just as much as our offense does," Netz said. "Even when I don't have to get the big strikeout and I don't have to rely on that, I can rely on my defense to help me get the job done. That's the whole point of a team sport especially when it comes to softball."

Her defense included Regan Shockey and Dakota Kennedy. The two outfielders made the USA Softball Player of the Year Watch List.

"Knowing they have those awards and accolades makes it a little bit sweeter," Netz said.

We'll see all their depth next Thursday, February 6th against Michigan State in Arizona's season opener, the Candrea Classic.

Big 12 conference play begins a month later on March 7th against Central Florida.

"We're excited for the challenge of it," Lowe said. "When you look at that conference top to bottom, it should very much prepare us for the postseason."

"I never actually thought I'd be a part of this conference switch," Netz said. "I thought I was going to go out with the Pac-12, but I am actually really excited because it's a new shift and it's cool to see where the game of softball is going."

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

