Arizona Softball makes 35th straight NCAA Tournament

In her first season as head coach, Caitlin Lowe kept the Wildcats' postseason streak alive.
Posted at 9:43 PM, May 15, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In what has been a somewhat shaky season, Arizona Softball did just enough to make it back to the Big Dance.

The Wildcats have qualified for the Columbia Regional in Missouri. Their first game will be against Illinois on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Missouri and Missouri State are the other two teams in the regional.

Arizona finished the regular season—Caitlin Lowe's first as head coach—at 33-20 overall and 8-16 in Pac-12 play. The Wildcats' conference record was tied for last place, but their overall body of work was good enough to sneak into the tournament.

The last time Arizona didn't go dancing was the 1986 season, which was Mike Candrea's first season as head coach.

