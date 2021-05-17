Watch
Arizona Softball earns a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tourney

Jessie Harper talks about hosting the Tucson Regional
Posted at 10:33 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 01:36:52-04

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Softball will be a No. 11 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, and will host UMBC, Ole Miss, and Villanova in the Tucson Regional.

Since the Wildcats aren't a top eight seed, they will likely have to win on the road in order to eventually make it to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

"It’s not in my hands," said senior Jessie Harper. "It’s not in our team’s hands. At the end of the day, it comes down to their decision. But, we’re excited. I’m so thankful to get the first round, here."

"I don’t take this moment for granted," said head coach Mike Candrea. "I’m glad that we’re at home. I think the bracket is good. If we’re fortunate enough to get the job done, here, then I don’t mind going on the road to Arkansas."

Arkansas earned the No. 6 seed, and would be a likely Super Regional opponent for the Wildcats should they advance in the NCAA Tournament.

