Arizona Softball defeats Illinois, 8-3, in NCAA Regional

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona's Hannah Bowen pitched a complete game and the Wildcats used four home runs to defeat Illinois, 8-3, in their first game of the Columbia regional.

The win was Caitlin Lowe's first post-season victory as head coach.

“I didn’t think about that at all,” Lowe said. “Honestly, I just felt that for these players, I know they’ve worked their tails off so hard to be in this moment."

In a game that matched up Arizona's power against Illinois' speed, Izzy Pacho, Sharlize Palacios, Allie Skaggs, and Blaise Biringer all hit home runs for the Wildcats.

Arizona will play host No. 15 seed and host Missouri on Saturday in the winners bracket of the double elimination regional. Illinois will play Missouri state in an elimination game.

