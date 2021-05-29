Arizona Softball advances to the Women's College World Series

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arizona Softball defeated Arkansas, 4-1, to win the Fayetteville NCAA Super Regional and advance to the Women's College World Series.

"I'm enjoying this moment, and I'm enjoying this team," said head coach Mike Candrea after the win.

Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza hit a two-run home run on her 24th birthday. The sixth year senior has come back from two torn ACL injuries in her career.

"I'm just so happy for her," said Candrea. "She's had a career that has been challenging."

Pitcher Alyssa Denahm pitched a complete game without allowing an earned run. Carly Scupin also had two runs batted in for the Wildcats.

Arizona has a perfect 5-0 record in the post season after sweeping both the Fayetteville Super Regional and Tucson Regional.

It will be the Wildcats second consecutive trip to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City after having advanced in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 canceled season. The WCWS begins June 3rd, and Arizona's first opponent will be Alabama.