Arizona Softball advances to the NCAA Super Regional

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona softball defeated Ole Miss, 12-6, in front of 2,536 fans at Hillenbrand Stadium to advance to the NCAA Super Regional.

The Wildcats were down 6-0 heading into the fourth inning when Malia Martinez started their scoring with a two-run home run. Arizona then put together an eight-run fifth inning.

Had the Wildcats lost, the two teams would have been forced to play a winner-take-all game later on Sunday night.

"Our entire team bought into the moment," said Martinez. "We knew it was huge for our program. I'm going to get emotional even thinking about it, but it just shows how relentless we are."

Pitcher Mariah Lopez earned the win with six strong innings in relief of starter Hannah Bowen.

Arizona's next opponent will also be from the S.E.C. as the No. 11 seed Wildcats visit No. 6 seed Arkansas next weekend in the NCAA Super Regional. It will be a best two out of three series in which the winner advances to the Women's College World Series.