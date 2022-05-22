Arizona softball advances to the Columbia regional final

TUCSON, Arizona — Hannah Bowen pitched a complete game shutout as Arizona Softball defeated Missouri, 2-0, to advance to the Columbia Regional final.

It was Bowen's second complete game in two days. She allowed just four hits and struck out six Tigers. Bowen got Arizona out of a bases-loaded jam in the third inning and retired two Tigers with runners in scoring position in the sixth.

"She wanted the ball today," said head coach Caitlin Lowe. "When Bo wants the ball, you give her the ball."

Former Tucson High star Carlie Scupin hit a two-run home run, her 18th of the season, to account for the game's only runs.

The Wildcats will rematch Missouri in the regional final on Sunday after the Tigers won their elimination round game. However, Arizona only has to win once on Sunday while the Tigers would need to beat Arizona twice to advance to the NCAA Super Regional.

Lowe said she had not yet determined if Bowen would start Sunday's game.