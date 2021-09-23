Arizona Soccer set to open Pac-12 play

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Soccer (3-4) opens Pac-12 competition with a game at Washington State (6-1-1) on Friday in Pullman, Washington.

Wildcat senior Jill Aguilera has four goals in the team's first seven games. Her 28 goals are the third most in program history. Additionally, goalie Hope Hisey has led Pac-12 in saves in each of the past two weeks.

Arizona lost to Washington State, 1-0, in the only meeting between the two teams last season. The Wildcats are 9-15-1 all-time against the Cougars.

The Wildcats are coached this season by Becca Moros, who is in her first season after former coach Tony Amato left for the University of Florida.