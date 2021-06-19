Arizona set to face Vanderbilt in CWS opener

OMAHA, Nebraska — Arizona Baseball will begin the College World Series against Vanderbilt on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Commodores are the 2019 CWS champions, and the team favored to win it this season.

"They are a really good program," said Wildcat first baseman Brandon Boissiere. "A really good baseball school. I grew up watching them play here at the college World Series but I also grew up watching Arizona play here, too. So, It’s going to be a really good game tomorrow night."

The Wildcats will face one of Vanderbilt's two ace pitchers in either Jack Leiter or Kumar Rocker.

"We’re going to be well prepared for whoever we face," said Wildcat centerfielder Donta' Williams, who has reached base safely in 47 straight games. "We’ve had a great offensive plan throughout the whole year. It’s going to be a fun matchup for us."

Left handed relief pitchers Randy Abshire and Gil Luna did not make the trip to Omaha after being suspended for the NCAA Super Regional due to an off the field incident.

It is Arizona Baseball's 18th trip to the CWS.

