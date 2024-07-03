Arizona selected to finish 5th in the Big 12 preseason media poll

TUCSON, Arizona — The Arizona Wildcats were selected to finish 5th in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll, as voted on by media members.

The Wildcats received three first-place votes. Utah was the leading vote recipient, reeling in 20 first-place votes. Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Kansas were picked second through fourth.

Big 12 Media Preseason Poll📈 pic.twitter.com/wYbRBRYgxp — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) July 2, 2024

Two of the four newcomers to the conference were voted into the top five (No. 1 Utah and No. 5 Arizona). Meanwhile , Colorado was selected to finish 11th and Arizona State was picked to finish 16th.

Arizona student athletes Tetairoa McMillan, Jonah Savaiinaea, Jacob Manu, Tyler Loop, and Tacario Davis were named Preseason All-Big 12 by the conference.

