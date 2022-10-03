Arizona receiver McMillan earns Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for his performance in Arizona's 43-20 win over Colorado Saturday.

McMillan hauled in five catches for 90 yards and scored a touchdown.

The score put Arizona up 33-13 in the third quarter. His touchdown was one of six scoring passes quarterback Jayden de Laura threw.

On the seasoin, McMillan has 290 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Arizona hosts No. 12 Oregon at 6 p.m. Saturday.

