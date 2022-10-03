Arizona receiver McMillan earns Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for his performance in Arizona's 43-20 win over Colorado Saturday.
McMillan hauled in five catches for 90 yards and scored a touchdown.
The score put Arizona up 33-13 in the third quarter. His touchdown was one of six scoring passes quarterback Jayden de Laura threw.
On the seasoin, McMillan has 290 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Arizona hosts No. 12 Oregon at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.