Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan recovering from ACL surgery

TUCSON, Arizona — It was during a game against UCLA last November when it looked like Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan may have hyperextended his right knee.

"I thought it was just that," said Morgan, who was a star for Marana High School. "Later on, I was just trying to move around when I felt my knee buckle. That's when I thought it may be something worse."

Morgan suffered a torn ACL.

"After hearing the news, it was pretty hard, just thinking about how far I've come. For that to happen, there were a lot of emotions."

The injury ended Morgan's season, and even though he still made First-Team All Pac-12, the injury would impact his draft status. Morgan participated in Senior Day against Arizona State, unsure if he would would return for a final season of eligibility.

Following the season, Morgan met with Jedd Fisch and his family on three different occasions to determine whether or not he should return, or still declare early for the NFL draft.

"I told him, 'If you want to leave you can leave,'" said quarterback Jayden De Laura. "But if you want to come back, I'd love to have you back."

Morgan decided to return. The hope is that he'll be ready for the season opener.

"I'm ahead of schedule," said Morgan.

The plan is to help the De Laura and the Wildcats for one more season, and his NFL draft status as well.

