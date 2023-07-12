Arizona Men's Basketball to visit Israel this summer

TUCSON, Arizona — Seventy-five hundred miles from the Sonoran Desert sits the deserts of the Middle East, and Israel, one of the most dynamic and diverse places in the world.

Arizona men's basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd is known for his international recruiting.

"I've never done a foreign tour," said Lloyd.

Now, he's taking his players with him for a summer trip to Israel.

"If you haven't been to Israel, you've got to go."

It was just last year when Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, who's Jewish, took his team to Israel. They were the first power five conference team to do so.

"I think for our guys to go there and get that experience is something they'll remember more than the games for the rest of their life."

Arizona will be playing competitive basketball.

"I think the competition is going to be great. I don't think you are going to see us playing a bunch of throw together make-shift all-star teams."

The Wildcats will also travel to Abu Dhabi, one place Tommy Lloyd has actually never been.

"I love to travel and see different places."

The trip will be one of the first times this Wildcat team will be together. They'll experience a place that has been at the crossroads of culture and religion.

"I think the more they travel, the better, well-rounded people they become, and the more perspectives they see. If that's something I can pass on to my players, I would love to do that."