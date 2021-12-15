Arizona men's basketball ranked 8th as Mathurin earns national honor

TUCSON, Arizona — On Tuesday, Arizona sophomore Benn Mathurin was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Mathurin averaged 27 points and 8.5 rebounds in wins over previously unbeaten Wyoming, and on the road at Illinois.

"We all know he is a good shooter," said junior center Christian Koloko. "He's playing with more confidence. You can see he's getting more comfortable and I think we need him to be at that level if we want to go where we need to go."

The Wildcats are off to a 9-0 start and are ranked 8th in the country in Tommy Lloyd's first season as head coach.

"I'm really proud of the energy and spirit and cohesion they are playing with," said Lloyd.

The Wildcats host Northern Colorado on Wednesday night at McKale Center.