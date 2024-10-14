Arizona men's basketball lands top international recruit Aristode

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd keeps adding to his international recruiting resume.

Five-star recruit Dwayne Aristode announced Sunday he has committed to the University of Arizona.

The 6-foot-8 wing from The Netherlands told ESPN, “the winning culture Tommy Lloyd has built at Arizona is remarkable. They play fast and have the right balance between structure and giving players freedom.”

Aristode is known for his strong defense and three point shooting. ESPN ranks him the 20th best recruit in the entire 2025 class, and reports that he chose Arizona over other major programs like Duke, USC and Michigan State.

Since he was an assitant coach at Gonzaga, Lloyd has been known for his ability to recruit and develop international players. There are seven international players on Arizona's 2024-25 roster.

