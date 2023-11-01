Arizona men's basketball freshman KJ Lewis is no stranger to McKale Center

Arizona men's basketball freshman KJ Lewis grew up in El Paso but also lived for two years in Tucson, where he attended Mesquite Elementary School.

"I remember running around the Rita Ranch area, said Lewis. "I loved my time, here."

The youth team he laced up his sneakers for played its title game at McKale Center, where he hit the game winning shot.

"I was super hyped and ran around the arena like it was full."

Recently, the 19 year-old Lewis picked up where the fifth grader left off by winning the slam dunk contest at the team's preseason Red-Blue showcase. Lewis also scored 13 points in just 19 minutes in Arizona's exhibition game win over Lewis-Clark State.

"I'm an athletic wing who can get to the foul line and guard the other team's best player," said Lewis. "My shooting is underrated."

Earlier this year, Lewis volunteered his time at the Tucson Summer Pro League, working with kids who are similar in age to when he was living in Tucson.

"I love giving back to the community and being around people."

Now, Lewis will try to make some more memorable moments at McKale Center.