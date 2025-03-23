Arizona Men's Basketball coach, Tommy Lloyd, ahead Arizona vs. Oregon

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Men's Basketball sailed through Round One of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night, beating Akron 93-65.

Moving to the Second Round, the Wildcats take on old Pac-12 rival, Oregon. Arizona and the Ducks meet for the first time this season on Sunday night.

"It is a little weird playing them in the second round of the tournament because it's a team you're so used to being a conference rival and usually you wouldn't see that until later in the NCAA Tournament," Arizona Head Coach, Tommy Lloyd said. "For it to happen earlier, it's interesting but it's a great thing. There's probably a lot of familiarity on both sides but its a new year. It's going to be a challenging game Sunday evening."

Tip off is at 6:40.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

