Arizona loses to Duke in Sweet Sixteen despite Love's 35 points, Flagg scores 30

Caleb Love and the Arizona Wildcats couldn't take down the No. 1-seeded Duke Blue Devils in the 2025 Sweet Sixteen, losing by a final score of 100-93.

The Wildcats finish the 2024-25 season in Newark, New Jersey, as the Blue Devils' Cooper Flagg scored 30 points.

Love was the leading scorer with 35 points on 11 of 21 shooting. He finished with five three-pointers on 11 attempts. Henri Veesaar scored 13 points along with Jaden Bradley's 15 point game.

The Blue Devils shot 60.0% from the field and 57.9% from three-point range.

Tommy Lloyd's squad finished their first season in the Big 12 with a record of 24-13 in regular-season play. The Wildcats finished 14-6 in the Big 12.

Center Motiejus Krevis got hurt early in the season, requiring season-ending surgery. Lloyd adjusted the lineup, leading the team to a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament after reaching the Big 12 Championship game.

After beating Akron in the round of 64, the Wildcats beat Oregon in the second round.