Arizona hosts University of California; Coaching staff still rocking Diamond Children's Sneakers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 11th ranked Arizona Men's basketball hosted University of California Thursday night at McKale for the last time as Pac-12 opponents—their final regular season meeting before they both teams move on to different conferences.

The Arizona coaching and support staff all wore sneakers painted by patients at Diamond Children's Medical Center.

It's part of the Coaches versus Cancer series, with twenty sneakers in total.

Fans can bid on these sneakers here online. The proceeds will help build a new Playzone at Diamond Children's Medical.

“Life's tough," Arizona Basketball coach Tommy Lloyd said. "We all know, we’re all touched by this stuff so anytime we can use the platform of college basketball to promote some of these charities, it’s a great thing.”

Bidding on the sneakers end February 10th.

BID ON COACHES VS. CANCER SNEAKERS

As for Thursday night's game against Cal, Arizona went in tied for first place in the Pac-12 with Oregon.

Oumar Ballo went into this game looking for his thousandth career point and—and coming out with that number in hand.

Not only did he get to the big 1,000 but he led his team in scoring, finishing with 22 points on the night.

The Wildcats went on to beat the Golden Bears 91- 65.

Arizona can avenge one of their five losses on the season when they return to McKale this Sunday to take on Stanford.

RELATED:



—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

