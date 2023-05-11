Arizona hosting inaugural Pac-12 Softball Tournament at Hillenbrand Stadium

TUCSON, Arizona — "You walk in and you just feel the post-season vibes already going on," said Arizona softball head coach Caitlin Lowe.

The Arizona Wildcats have hosted plenty of NCAA Tournament games, but now the program steeped in tradition is hosting the inaugural Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

"It's exciting in a win or go home tournament," said Lowe. "The girls are used to playing in this in travel ball. This is a whole other level."

It's also uncharted territory for the team's performance, which has a record of 6-18 in Pac-12 competition.

"Our record may not be what we've wanted it to be, but we've competed in every game," said second baseman Allie Skaggs, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year wo went the entire season without committing an error.

The Wildcats are the 8th seed out of nine teams. They are in danger of not making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1986.

"We need to just go out there and show them that we can be out there, too, even if we didn't have the best season," said freshman shortstop Logan Cole.

The players are looking to last year's unlikely run to the Women's College World Series. This conference tournament gives the Wildcats a chance to make the NCAA Tournament, something they would otherwise be on the outside looking in.

"It gives us an extra chance," said Skaggs. "That's been missing from the Pac-12. That's not an opportunity that we've had before.'

The Wildcats open the tournament against Arizona State with a play-in game.

"I think we're going to remember this for a really long time, and I'm exciting that it's starting, here," said Lowe.