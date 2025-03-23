Arizona Gymnastics Coach, John Court, named Big 12 Coach of the Year

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Gymnastics Coach, John Court, was named Big 12 Coach of the Year. This is Court's first Coach of the Year honor.

Court earns this title after the programs 14-win season.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

