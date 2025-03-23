Watch Now
Arizona Gymnastics Coach, John Court, named Big 12 Coach of the Year

Arizona Gymnastics Coach, John Court, named Big 12 Coach of the Year. Court's first ever Coach of the Year honor.
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Gymnastics Coach, John Court, was named Big 12 Coach of the Year. This is Court's first Coach of the Year honor.

Court earns this title after the programs 14-win season.

Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

