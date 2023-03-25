Arizona golf standout Carolina Melgrati set to make second appearance in Augusta National Women's Amateur

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona golfer Carolina Melgrati prepares to make her second appearance at Augusta National Women's Amateur, an Invitational featuring the country's most elite golfers.

Breanna Isbell

"As soon as you step onto Augusta's grass... it's a unique feeling. It's amazing," Melgrati reminisced.

Melgrati, a sophomore from Italy, says it's the competitive environment that makes the experience feel professional. It's the aspect that she enjoys the most.

This Invitational takes place just one week before the Master's Tournament, the most prestigious event in professional golf.

Arizona Women's Golf Carolina Melgrati — Carolina Melgrati of Italy plays her stroke from the No. 12 tee during round one of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

When she first hit the Augusta grass last year as a freshman, Melgrati missed the cut after two rounds. This year, she's learning from that experience.

"Well, I've started working with a sports psychologist. We basically work on the mental attitude toward every shot, every practice. Also, a lot of practice with my short and long game. Mainly focusing on my short game because my long game has been pretty good, to be honest," said Melgrati.

Joining Melgrati in Georgia will beher coach, Arizona's Laura Ianello, who will be her caddy throughout the tournament. Her family will make the trip from Italy.

Melgrati shares the advice her family gives her ahead of the big week.

"Just do one thing at a time. You know what to do. We're going to be here to help you," she says.

While Melgrati is getting ready for Georgia, Arizona Women's Golf will be back on the course after a three-week tournament hiatus in their return to the PING/ASU Invitation Friday, March 24th, at Papago Park in Phoenix.