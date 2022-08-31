Arizona Football's opener at SDSU features new stadium and former UA commit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Football kicks off its season this Saturday on the road at San Diego State.

The two teams met in Tucson last September, which turned into a lopsided 38-14 win by the Aztecs.

But a new year brings new players and a new venue. This will be the first game at brand new Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

That’s bringing even more buzz to a team that won a school record 12 games last season.

“This program’s trajectory is a definitely a big reason why I came home,” Aztecs quarterback Braxton Burmeister told KGUN.

The game is a full circle moment for Burmeister, who as a high school player twice committed to play for the Wildcats under then-coach Rich Rodriguez.

“That was a long time ago me in high school committing to Arizona,” he said. “Definitely had good relationships with the, I think that was, what, two or three coaching staffs ago?”

Burmeister de-committed, re-committed, then flipped to Oregon to start his college career back in 2017.

Later, he transferred to Virginia Tech. He played for the Hokies in 2020 and 2021.

Now in his final year of eligibility, he’s with his hometown team, older and wiser.

“People don’t realize how much goes into playing quarterback between the ears,” he said. “And I think that that’s where I’ve developed the most, for sure.”

During Burmeister's journey, Arizona has cycled through more than its share of quarterbacks.

But this year, there’s buzz behind transfer Jayden de Laura, last season’s Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Now in his second year, coach Jedd Fisch wants to develop the Wildcats into a winner once again. He knows that will take time.

“We all knew we were taking on a project to rebuild and to rebrand,” he said when the team opened up training camp this summer. “And we’re just at the very beginning stages of getting our program to where we want it to be.”

Week 1 in San Diego is the first opportunity for the Wildcats to show some progress.

