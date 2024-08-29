Arizona Football's Duane Akina: In his own words

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football defensive coordinator Duane Akina brings 43 years of experience to the Wildcats coaching staff.

"I've seen it all," said Akina, as the Wildcats prepare for their first Big 12 season. "From Pac-8 to Pac-10 to Pac-12."

It's actually Akina's third stint with the Wildcats. Akina coached at the UA during the celebrated "Desert Swarm" era under Dick Tomey from 1987-2000, and Akina coached Arizona's defensive backs in 2011 under Mike Stoops and interim head coach Tim Kish.

"Playing with fanatical effort, being physical, and look for players that can hunt the football and can change the momentum of the game, those things are timeless," said Akina.

Akina was a defensive analyst last year, and head coach Brent Brennan promoted him to defensive coordinator in the offseason.

Akina has coached three Thorpe Award winners, six Thorpe finalists and 41 defensive backs who have played in the NFL. Those include seven Pro Bowlers, nine Super Bowl participants, and 12 All-Americans. Akina has coached in 26 bowl games.