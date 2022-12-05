Arizona Football wide receiver Dorian Singer enters the transfer portal

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football wide receiver Dorian Singer, who led the Pac-12 in receiving yards during the regular season, is entering the transfer portal.

Singer, who started as a walk-on, was 11th in the nation with 1,105 yards receiving. However, he had an altercation with quarterback Jayden de Laura during a loss to Washington State in which they had to be separated by head coach Jedd Fisch before resolving their differences on the bench.

The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.