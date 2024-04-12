Arizona Football; What's new with the defensive line

TUCSON, Ariz. — It’s week three of spring practice for Arizona Football. Today’s focus: the defensive line. Joe Seumalo, the new D-Line coach talked about his adjustments to the program.

“It’s been awesome, what a great group of kids," Defensive Line coach Joe Seumalo said.

Seumalo follows head coach Brent Brennan from San Jose State. He joins the staff with most of the defensive line being returning players.

“I’m just excited because you know they’re experienced guys," Seumalo said. "They know the lay of the land.”

In just a few weeks, players like Dominic Lolesio and Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei have taken notice of his style of coaching.

“Honestly, he just allows us to play our game," Defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio said. "He wants us to elevate by not thinking as much and obviously just going.”

“He just wants us to play football," Defensive linemen, Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei said.

As a new coach on the staff, bonding with the players is just as important as the game.

“We have meetings and sometimes you know we don’t talk about football; we talk about everything else but football.”

Despite the spring transfer portal opening on April 15th, Seumalo plans to take it one day at a time.

“With that portal, you never know," Seumalo said. "Guys show up, guys leave. All I know is tomorrow is Wednesday, we have film, and we’ll move forward.”

